TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Lopunny Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's release of Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Lopunny cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Lopunny cards in the comments below.

This early Lopunny card from Diamond & Pearl is everything that the depiction of this poor, poor Pokémon on Twitter is not. (Don't search this Pokémon on the internet. The disrespect for this anthropomorphic animal is out of pocket.) Here, Lopunny is in a flowery field, rendered in a soft art style with delicate linework and lush colors by Kagemaru Himeno.

This has to be my favorite solo Lopunny card. The holofoil back in these days was top of the line, which made holo pulls the absolute best experience opening a pack. This Lopunny, which offers a friendly wave to collectors lucky enough to get a pack of Pop Series 9 promo cards, is illustrated by Midori Harada. The clean, smooth lines of Harada's artwork is reminiscent of Pokémon main designer Ken Sugimori, which makes this perfectly suited for the classic galaxy holo style card.

Now, we're getting into modern sets but not just any set. Cosmic Eclipse is one of the best expansions of all time and is notable for both its Tag Team GX cards which pair two Pokémon as well as Alternate Art cards that feature a different version of the card illustrated in a style not normally seen in the Pokémon TCG. Both of these cards, the standard GX by longtime TCG artist Mitsuhiro Arita and the Alternate Art GX by Shibuzoh., are incredible examples of how Cosmic Eclipse beautifully illustrates the bond between Pokémon. I would've never thought that Jigglypuff and a Mega Evolved Lopunny of all things would make such an adorable team, but here we are. If there's one set I'd encourage those interested in the Pokémon TCG to try out, it's Cosmic Eclipse.