Apex Legends: Amped Launches New Winter Wipeout Event

Apex Legends: Amped has a new event happening as Winter Wipeout is underway, extending their snowy content past the holidays

Article Summary Winter Wipeout event brings hoverboards, wild tricks, and boosts to Olympus in Apex Legends: Amped.

Legend meta updates overhaul Octane, Crypto, and Newcastle for fresh strategies and more mobility.

New Wild Cards like Brain Freeze and Love Potion introduce unique tactical advantages this season.

Earn event-exclusive Legendary Skins, weapon cosmetics, and Horizon’s new Prestige Skin all winter long.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have launched a new update for Apex Legends: Amped as the next seasonal event called Winter Wipeout is underway. This is literally just a way to keep the holiday event with all of the snow going, only now with a more exteeme sports vibe and even a little nod to the Winter Olympics without directly saying it. You can read the finer details below and check out the trailer above before shredding your way into the fray.

Apex Legends: Amped – Winter Wipeout

Shred Through Enemies in Wildcard

Drop into Wildcard and shred Olympus with new Hoverboards! Legends can carve across cover, wall-ride out of danger, and throw down tricks mid-air, with every trick earning a speed boost and EVO rewards – shell out epic combos for even more rewards!

Reach Peak Performance with Legend Meta Updates

Octane heals faster with low health and gains access to Stim Surge, a new protective ability that only triggers on low health. His Launch Pad now starts stronger with double jumps, double pads, and smoother aerial control, alongside new Upgrades that add even more mobility, including ally Stim boosts and Launch Pad triple jumps. Crypto enhances his recon game with expanded vision from his Surveillance Drone, faster deployment, and quicker switching. His EMP now shuts down enemy Amps, along with several former upgrades now becoming part of his base kit, opening space for new Upgrades like Digital Trailblazer for ally mobility and Power Coupling for faster Ultimate charge through scans.

Newcastle dominates, holding down the line as his Mobile Shield now increases in speed and has a shorter cooldown, while his Castle Wall now blocks more incoming projectiles. New Upgrades grant Newcastle an offensive and defensive boost, including a permanently charged Stronghold, auto-loading weapons, and full shield regen on revives. He now fires immediately after finishing a revive from his fast-activating Ultimate, allowing for quicker critical saves.

New Wild Cards Freeze Out the Competition

Master the ultimate cold-shoulder with new Wild Cards built for frightful battles: Brain Freeze deals bonus headshot damage while slowing opponents, Love Potion provides nearby teammates consumable effects, and Protective Launch grants shield regeneration every time a player hits a jump pad.

Chilling Rewards & Drops

Stock up on Glint throughout the event to unlock Winter Wipeout items from the Reward Shop. Bundle up this winter in style with winter sports aesthetic Legendary Skins and matching weapons for Bloodhound, Alter, and Fuse – all available from possible drops in Winter Wipeout Event Packs! Additionally, Horizon shines with her new Apex Stellaris Prestige Skin, complete with dive trail and finisher animation.

