Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Meta-Cooler Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

In my time collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets, I've paid close attention to the community. In a hobby like this, the value of cards is largely dependent on the community as the trends in this hobby are driven almost exclusively by playability rather than collectibility. There are exceptions like the God Rare in the Realm of the Gods set, but the competitive nature of the game's shifting meta remains the driving factor.

My observations have led me to see a lot of trending questions and desires… with one of the most common ones requesting more Cooler cards. Ultimate Squad delivers heavily on that which is, to my eye, one of the biggest desires the fanbase harbors. This Leader shows Cooler in his Meta- form which was introduced in his second feature film.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?