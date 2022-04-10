Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Myuu & Rilldo Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

As we see more Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Ultimate Squad cards, the themes come into closer focus. We started our previews with the first Leader card of the Red section, and now as we wind down toward the end of the Red section, we see the second Leader. Both Leaders feature groups of characters, with the first one showing Goku, Pan, and Trunks. The Dragon Ball GT Black-Star Dragon Ball Saga focus continues with the second Leader, which features Dr. Myuu and General Rilldo on the Leader Front. Flip the card to the Awaken side and reveal the powered-up Hyper Meta-Rilldo. These two served as the primary antagonists of the Black-Star Dragon Ball Saga, with it later revealed that Dr. Myuu, seemingly the mastermind behind the Machine Mutants, was himself created by Baby, who would go on to become the true antagonist of the next saga. There are Baby cards coming, too, so stay tuned!

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.