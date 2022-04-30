Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Perfect Cell SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Cell! This Cell SPR is one of the many cards in this set focusing on the Androids of the Dragon Ball universe. Cell was of course the culmination of Dr. Gero's creations. A biological creation, Cell was made of the cells of the Z-Fighters and was designed to absorb Gero's previous creations, Android 17 and 18, in order to attain the "Perfect" version seen here. Now, some fans theorize that the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie will see the resurrection of Cell, who was defeated and killed by Gohan during the Cell Games in one of the series' most emotional climaxes. We have seen Toriyama lean a bit more into fan service in Super than in previous storylines, as he has brought back old villains like Frieza and canonized formerly film-exclusive characters like Broly. Could we see Cell return with an even more Perfect form?

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.