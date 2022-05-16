Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Piccolo Fusions

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Just like yesterday's Super Rare preview, we have another series of cards here that focuses on Piccolo's fusions. First, we see Piccolo absorbing Nail as seen in the Frieza Saga which made him, for a time, the great hope against Frieza while Goku was healing. Then, the rest of the cards here focus on Piccolo's fusion with Kami which is also depicted in yesterday's Super Rare. Interestingly, Piccolo's fusion with Kami made him, for a time, the strongest Z-Fighter. Goku was sick and the others had yet to use the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, so Piccolo had finally become the most powerful.

Interestingly, Namekian fusion is unlike the Fusion we see other races do with the Fusion Dance and Potara earrings in later stories. With Namekian fusion, one Namekian retains their personality while they absorb another Namekian who is part of them but not dominant.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.