Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Supreme Kai Of Time

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Supreme Kai of Time is a warrior for good in the expanded universe of Dragon Ball. She features not only in the non-canon Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional manga but also the Xenoverse games. However, this version of her sees her corrupted by the evil of the Dark Empire. This version of the character, in a transformed state, was one of the SCRs featured in the previous set, Realm of the Gods. Also, next to her, we get another card showing the villainous Mira who has merged with the Kid Buu-inspired Dark Empire villain, the demonic Fin. Interestingly, this version of Mira was also one of the Realm of the Gods SCRs, showing Bandai's continued focus on this portion of the Toriyama lore.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.