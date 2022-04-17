Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Towa Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

What is it with the Ultimate Squad leaders!? I will admit that I wasn't wowed by the Red section of the set overall due to its focus on one of the least interesting sagas of Dragon Ball GT, the Black-Star Dragon Balls Saga, but one thing I am noticing is that the artwork on the Leader cards, in general, is overwhelmingly awesome. The Leader Front simply bears the name "Towa," but in actuality, this is Towa in her "Demon God" form. This form is attained due to the power of Mechikabura. Then, flip the card over to the Awaken side to reveal the next stage in Towa's transformations, the Demon Goddess form. Towa achieves this form after Mechikabura, in a perfected state, frees himself from the Time Labyrinth.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.