Dragon Ball Super Reveals Collector Booster: Gold Foil Cards Pt 5

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

Here, the Dragon Ball GT-focused section of Power Absorbed Collector's Booster gets Alternate Art Gold Foils. This was focused on the Super 17 Saga. This Saga saw Dr. Gero and Dr. Myuu unite in Hell to create Hell Fighter 17. Hell Fighter 17 is a second version of Android 17 that was created with the sole purpose of fusing with Android 17 to make the ultimate weapon: Super 17. Super 17 is pictured on the card in the middle here. He is the second major antagonist of GT after Baby, who kicked off this non-canonical continue as the first Big Bad.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.