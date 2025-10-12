Posted in: Board Games, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Middle-earth Enterprises, the hobbit, The Lord of the Rings

Asmodee Becomes New Tabletop Partner For Middle-earth Enterprises

Asmodee confirmed this past week they are njow working with Middle-earth Enterprises as their primary tabletop partner

Article Summary Asmodee has become the official tabletop partner for Middle-earth Enterprises, handling all board games.

The partnership covers all Tolkien works, including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, for new tabletop projects.

Existing licensing agreements for TTRPGs remain unchanged, with Asmodee now managing other tabletop categories.

A dedicated Asmodee team led by industry veteran Luke Peterschmidt will oversee the global tabletop strategy.

Asmodee announced this past week that they have formed a new partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises to become its official board game partner. This means the company has access to everything made by J.R.R. Tolkien, including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, to forge several new projects from board games and card games to other tabletop properties. From what we can tell, this does not change their partnership with Free League Publishing to make their two TTRPG titles, only that Asmodee will effectly take over making anything else in the tabletop sphere. We have more info and a couple of quotes from both parties for you here.

Asmodee x Middle-earth Enterprises

As the exclusive provider of category management services to Middle-earth, Asmodee will oversee the strategy in close collaboration with Middle-earth and lead development of the tabletop range, working alongside external partners and experts of the industry as well as Middle-earth's growing team of creative and lore experts. The goal is to provide Middle-earth fans with the best tabletop gaming experience through a coherent portfolio across all genres and audiences while growing Middle-earth Enterprises' footprint in the industry.

Existing licensing agreements between tabletop game publishers and MEE will continue in their current form. Asmodee has established a dedicated team for the tabletop games category management under the helm of Luke Peterschmidt, an industry veteran for 30 years. Going forward, Asmodee will be responsible for the growth and expansion of the category within the global tabletop games industry.

"Becoming the exclusive category manager for such iconic works is an exciting milestone and a testament to 25 years of a successful relationship with Middle-earth Enterprises," said Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee. "Our teams share a passion for connecting people, creating memorable experiences and immersive storytelling that have resonated with fans around the world. We're looking forward to ensuring that high-quality, innovative tabletop games set in Middle-earth, whether coming from our studios or external publishers, to Asmodee, continue to meet and exceed fan expectations. This also speaks to our broader commitment to maximizing strategic collaborations with IP owners to develop worlds that inspire players."

"We're excited to have Asmodee looking after our portfolio for tabletop games," said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Middle-earth Enterprises. "With its unique combination of game creation, publishing, and distribution capabilities, Asmodee has defined modern tabletop games for the past 30 years. This is an exciting new chapter in our long-standing relationship with Asmodee. We believe they are the best placed company to help make such an incredible world as Middle-earth thrive."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!