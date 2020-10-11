GO Battle Night & Flying Cup Set For November In Pokémon GO

GO Battle Night? Delayed. Flying Cup? Delayed. Lugia Raid Weekend? Delayed. Pinsir Raid Day? Canceled. Pokémon GO has had quite the track record of postponing or canceling events of late, but now we finally have an update on GO Battle Night and the Flying Cup. These two events will coincide for one night in early November. Catch all of the details below so you can prepare your Flying-types for a night of PVP in the GO Battle League.

In their updated announcement, Niantic wrote:

"GO Battle Night and the accompanying Flying Cup have been postponed to November 5, 2020, beginning at 6:00 p.m. local time and running until November 6, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. local time."

The night will bring the following features:

Way more battles. Trainers can complete twenty sets of battles, which will amount to 100 PVP bouts if you complete them all. This is greatly expanded from the normal allowance of five sets per trainer.

Double Stardust will be rewarded for winning battles.

The Flying Cup will have the Great League CP limit of 1500 and will only allow Flying-type Pokémon. Dual typing is allowed and it's looking as if Aerodactyl is set to be the king of the Flying Cup. As a Rock/Flying-type Pokémon, its Rock-type moves are Super Effective against other flying types. Archeops has the potential to do well as well, but finding one at the appropriate CP… or one at all due to Archen's rarity could be a problem.

The night will focus on Pidgey. Pidgey will be rewarded as an encounter during the event and may have a boost in its Shiny rate, but it's unconfirmed. Last time there was a GO Battle Day under similar circumstances, the focus-Pokémon Marill had a highly boosted rate, so there's certainly hope. Also, when Pidgey or Pidgeotto is evolved all the way up to the ultimate form of Pidgeot, it will know the exclusive move Gust.