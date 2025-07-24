Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ferocious, OMYOG

Dinosaur FPS Game Ferocious Receives New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the dinosaur first-person shooter game Ferocious, as we get a better idea of the storyline

Article Summary Ferocious unleashes a new story trailer, showcasing dino-packed FPS survival action on a mysterious island.

Players take the role of San, searching for his brother after a shipwreck amidst dinosaurs and mercenaries.

Use the island’s resources to craft weapons, adapt strategies, and command dinosaurs against enemies.

Dynamic gameplay combines exploration, intense combat, and uncovering secrets in a living, dangerous world.

Indie game developer OMYOG and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a new story trailer for their upcoming FPOS title, Ferocious. The story revolved around a man shipwrecked and stranded on an island full of dinosaurs and an evil corporation, as you have been saved and asked to take them out by a women who claims she can help you find your also stranded brother. Enjoy the trailer here as the game still does not have a proper release window as of yet.

Ferocious

Wake up on an uncharted island where the world feels alive and unpredictable. From ancient ruins to apex predators, every element of the environment shapes your fight for survival. Explore, adapt, and use the island's dangers to your advantage. This isn't just a setting—it's a relentless, ever-changing force that challenges and rewards those who dare to uncover its secrets. Engage in relentless combat with mercenaries, dinosaurs, and mechas in a dynamic FPS adventure. Craft weapons and gear using resources from the environment to adapt to any challenge. Tailor your arsenal to suit your approach. Every fight delivers a high-stakes, unforgettable experience.

Refugee brothers San and Maung are capsized by a monster on their way to Japan and become stranded on a mysterious island filled with prehistoric life. After Maung is captured by the ruthless company Manifesto, San must set out to find his brother and survive against the island's many deadly threats. Craft weapons and gear using resources from the environment to adapt to any challenge. Tailor your arsenal to suit your approach. Every fight delivers a high-stakes, unforgettable experience. Explore carefully to uncover hidden paths, secrets, and essential gear. Turn the wild to your advantage: control dinosaurs to attack enemies, open paths, or infiltrate guarded areas. Every encounter is an opportunity — or a threat.

