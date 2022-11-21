Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Piccolo & Gohan SR

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out some cards from the Multi-Colored section of Fighter's Ambition.

The Multi-Colored section of sets always seems to have quite a mixture of themes. The most notable card of this preview is Son Ghan & Piccolo, Heroic Team. This card depicts Piccolo in his new Orange Piccolo form, which debuted in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While Gohan's new Gohan Beast form and the Red Ribbon Army's second try at Cell (Cell Max) both get Secret Rares in this set, Orange Piccolo just appears on standard cards.

Also included in today's previews are Black Smoke Dragon from GT and Jiren, who was the greatest challenge to our heroes in the Tournament of Power.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.