DC Universe Online Celebrates Batman Day With New Gear

Dimensional Ink revealed that they'll be celebrating Batman Day in DC Universe Online with a special set of Batman items you can claim. Now you too can honor the caped crusader with some free items, and all you have to do is log in between September 16th-30th, 2021, to get a series of gifts you see below. You do need an active membership and you only get one gift set per account as they are account-bound, but styles can be style-unlocked for 0 Replay Badges. We have more info on it below from the team, best of luck getting these before they vanish at month's end.

Batman Day is here again, a time where (almost) all of Gotham City shows their support and thanks to their Caped Crusader. Start your celebrations with free gifts! All players can claim:

Batman Doll Accessory

Batwing Base Pet

Sixth Dimension Batman Emblem

Batman: The World – Poster Pack (8 posters, small and large)

Members can additionally claim:

Flying Jester Blimp Base Pet

Enhanced Sixth Dimension Batman Emblem

Save The Universe: Batman Classics

Episode 41: House of Legends features up-leveled classic content with Save The Universe. To coincide with Batman Day, the second set of Save The Universe instances is now available: the Batman Classics! Explore Batman's past, visit the Batcave's Inner Sanctum, and fight some of Gotham City's most notorious rogues – and pick up gear and rewards while you are at it.

New in the Marketplace: Manor Lair Bundle

Channel your inner Bruce Wayne by moving into his neighborhood! Pick up your own Manor Lair theme with free Manor Decor Pack (on all your characters) with the Manor Lair Bundle in the Marketplace. Want more of these classy base items? The Manor Decor Pack is also in the marketplace separately.