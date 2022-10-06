Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Dark Broly

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some cards from the black section of Dawn of the Z-Legends.

It is now confirmed that the black section of Zenkai Series sets will continue to focus on the Dark Empire characters. This all comes from Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the promotional manga and anime based on the arcade game. This is considered a non-canon, alternate universe, and it includes some interesting characters and forms. For example, you can see above that Dark Broly is actually a Super Saiyan 4, which is not a form that the canonical Broly has ever taken. I was initially resistant to Xenoverse characters in DBSCG, but some elements of them have grown on me, as we get to see things like Super Saiyan God Trunks and Super Saiyan 4 Gohan. I do wish that we got a bit less of the demonic characters, though, as they have gotten a huge focus in many sets now.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.