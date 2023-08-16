Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Gamma 1 & 2 SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game continues to roll out more gold-stamped Special Rare cards from Critical Blow. Today, we have Gamma 1 & 2.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more Special Rare cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The next SPR reveal from Zenkai Series – Critical Blow features Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 on a card called "Heroes Mission." This card is a nod to how these two characters, while they play an antagonistic role to Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan, in actuality believe that they are fighting for the side of good — like superheroes. These two are androids designed by Dr. Hedo, the grandson of Dr. Gero, for the Red Ribbon Army. Unlike his grandfather, Hedo is inspired not by evil but by heroism. He instills these traits within Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, which is what eventually makes them defect from the Red Ribbon Army to fight against Cell Max when that raging monstrosity is released during the climax of DBS: Super Hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

