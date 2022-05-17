Angry Birds Dives Into Minecraft With Latest DLC Addition

Rovio Entertainment has announced that they have a new DLC made specifically for Minecraft as Angry Birds can be added to the game. The DLC wasn't created by Mjoang, but instead by Oreville Studios, who have taken many of the familiar sights, sounds, and characters from the mobile title and bricked them up for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This is a chance for you to essentially play the first game inside the other game, as you will be able to get your hands on the classic slingshot title in an all-new way, as well as be able to go off and have some extra adventures with those assets and snag yourself a few cosmetic items to use in the game. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer down at the bottom to see what its all about, and if you want the DLC, you can obtain it at the link above.

The DLC features two birdtastic game modes: Classic Mode lets players fling birds from a giant slingshot to take down teetering piggy towers, just like in the original Angry Birds games – only now in the beloved blocky style of Minecraft. Mission Mode, presents the player with four unique environments to explore, challenging players to rescue the members of the Angry Birds flock including Chuck, Bomb, Stella, and more. Once unlocked, the birds are available as playable characters with their own special abilities to be used against the flock's arch nemeses, the green piggies. Players can also find golden eggs which contain adorable Hatchling friends. With a total of six playable Angry Birds characters, ten character skins, and one Angry Birds Character Creator item, Angry Birds fans will have plenty of opportunities to rep their favorite characters while exploring and building in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.