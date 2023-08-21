Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Golden Great Ape Cumber SCR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the final Critical Blow SCR featuring the Evil Sayan Cumber in his Golden Great Ape form.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare card from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

We have previously revealed two Secret Rare cards from the set. The first featured Super Saiyan 2 Gohan, and the second, revealed yesterday, featured Super Saiyan Gogeta. Now, we get our expected SCR from the Black-colored section of the set featuring Cumber, the Evil Saiyan from the Xenoverse-focused Super Dragon Ball Heroes Prison Planet Saga. Cumber is in his Golden Great Ape form in this card, titled "Great Ape Cumber, Golded Wickedness Amplified." He is the central villain of the Prison Planet Saga.

Cumber is a Saiyan from ancient times who is popped out of his time and sent by Fu to the Prison Planet. The arcade game version of SDBH adds more lore to this backstory, showing that Fu used the Dragon Balls to summon Cumber to his time. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

