Ashes Of Creation Reveals New Content In January 2023 Livestream Intrepid Studios updates Ashes Of Creation fans with an all new livestream showing off new content on the way.

Intrepid Studios held a special livestream today for Ashes Of Creation, showing off more content updates on the way. The team held a nearly an hour and forty minutes broadcast hosted by the studio's Creative Director, Steven Sharif, and the Director of Communications, Margaret Krohn. The stream showed off a number of items as they focused on the Tank archetype, new character art, looting, UI improvements, a studio update, and more. Enjoy the full video down at the bottom as we wait to see what else is on the way for the game.

"Experience an MMORPG where everything is permanently impacted by your actions – explore, trade, build, and let the world take form. From your imagination through your will and into everyone's reality, what you create will be the cornerstone of the next explorer's ambition. All across Verra, you have the opportunity to experience massive warfare, participate in epic trade caravans, and gather valuable components to craft exquisite items. Not only will your fellow players be your adversaries, the creatures of the land and the very environment itself will pose a constant and fresh challenge. Will you siege castles to become royalty, defeat other guilds to showcase your prowess, shape the marketplace by being a successful trader, or earn renown by developing your artisan crafting skills? This is your story, you tell us!"

"Ashes Of Creation is a unique take on the MMORPG experience. Our world structure is dynamic, and built to react to your actions. Cities will rise and fall as you shape the world of Verra. Quests and secrets will unlock as populations gather and their needs grow. As the world's NPC structure is established in real-time, you will have the ability to destroy what's been created, paving the way for new developments, populations, and change. Political strife and intrigue will play a very real role in the structure of your experience. Gone are the days of static worlds; change is here to stay!"