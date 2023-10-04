Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: SS3 Goku SR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new expansion Critical Blow features a Super Saiyan Vegeta card and a Super Saiyan 3 Goku Super Rare.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at two Saiyan-focused cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Super Saiyan 3 Goku appears on a Super Rare called SS3 Son Goku, Premonitions of a Fierce Battle. This is a form that Goku held back from Vegeta, who appears himself on the SS Vegeta, Counter Strike card. Goku's reveal during the fight with Kid Buu that he had ascended to Super Saiyan 3 was what inspired Vegeta to give his iconic speech where he admits that Goku is the best — or "number one," depending on which version you like. The versions of the characters seen in these cards, though, are as they were depicted in Fusion Reborn during the fight with Janemba.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

