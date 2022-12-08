The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 3: Grass-types

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Grass-types of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Petilil is drawn by HYOGONOSUKE with purposely wavering artwork that creates a cute, textured look setting the card's style apart from the crown. The adorable innocence of this Grass-type Pokémon is captured well by HYOGONOSUKE who makes Petilil's eyes shine as it looks up, its face partly cloaked in shadow.

The Hisui focus continues as this Petilil evolves up to Hisuian Lilligant, illustrated by Pokémon TCG veteran Mitsuhiro Arita. Arita has been with the hobby since the beginning and is best known for drawing Base Set Charizard, arguably the most iconic trading card artwork of all time. Arita showcases his longevity and skill with this sparkling Hisuian Lilligant.

Virizion gets some love on this Kouki Saitou-illustrated Rare, which is stunningly beautiful, showing the Legendary Pokémon backlit by a beautiful, golden, rising sun. I would've loved to see this illustration expanded as an Alt Art V.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.