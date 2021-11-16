The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 18

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Platinum – Rising Rivals Luxray GL Lv.X: Nearing the end of the Celebrations Classic Collection subset, we have some interesting and slightly controversial choices. The choices for this portion of the set focus on cards that were highly playable in the competitive Pokémon TCG which makes sense because, at the time, players were keeping the TCG afloat. This era of the TCG brought back the Gym Leader/Pokémon relationship, with the GL in Luxray's name standing for Gym Leader. During the Platinum era, there were various abbreviations like this, including GL for Gym Leader, C for Champion, G for Galactic, and a symbol for Elite Four.

Here we have a card from the very next set, which did strike me as a bit odd. Considering this is a C card which shows that this Garchomp belongs to the Champion Cynthia, I think it'd make sense to keep this one and potentially lose Luxray (sorry, Luxray) to let other eras have more of a presence. HeartGold SoulSilver Donphan Prime: Donphan is the first example of a Pokémon Prime in the Classic Collection. Prime cards had holographic borders and were treated the same as normal Pokémon cards but were more powerful. These cards were unique in their hyper-close angle on the Pokémon's face and jagged border to the artwork. Like Lv.X cards, they kept their holographic border.

