Pokémon TCG Reveals First English-Language V-UNION Cards

The dawn of V-UNIONS is upon us in the Pokémon TCG. Bleeding Cool previously reported on the reveal of this new mechanic, which sees four different cards combine to make a single playable card, when the Japanese version of three promos leaked. Now, the English-language Pokémon TCG has revealed their translations of the first three V-UNION, which will feature Mewtwo, Zacian, and Greninja.

Zacian V-UNION, Mewtwo V-UNION, and Greninja V-UNION will be SWSH Black Star Promos available on September 24th, 2021. Each V-UNION will get its own collection box, which will contain the four promos, an oversized card depicting the artwork as a single image, a promo Trainer card featuring Professor Burnett, and four booster packs. We cannot yet confirm the spread of booster packs included, but this will be released one month after Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, so I'd say packs of that Eeveelution and Dragon-themed set are a good bet for two of the slots.

V-UNION cards will feature in future products as well. In October, there will be a Pikachu V-UNION Collection as part of the Celebrations line, which is a special set releasing in honor of the 25th Anniversary. This card will feature an abundance of Pikachu drawn by many different artists who have contributed to the Pokémon TCG over the years.

Then, it is expected that V-UNION cards will make their main-series expansion debut in November's Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which has yet to have a logo or pack art revealed by the Pokémon TCG, will be the eighth official Sword & Shield-branded expansion, following Evolving Skies. All we know about the set so far is that it will introduce the third Battle Style mechanic, called Fusion and that the set will focus on Mew as the mascot.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG coverage this weekend, including box openings of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies for the current pre-release weekend.