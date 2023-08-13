Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Super Hero Super Rares

Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off new gold-stamped Super Rare cards from Critical Blow featuring new characters from the Super Hero film.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at some gold-stamped Super Rare from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

We have two new Critical Blow Super Rares to reveal. First, we have Gamma 1 & Gamma 2, Heroes' Mission. While these two are initially antagonists for Gohan and Piccolo as they fight on the side of the Red Ribbon Army, they are designed with heroism instilled in their android personalities. They are noble and fight for what they think is good… they just happen to initially be wrong. They end up defecting to the heroes' side when the true villain of the film is revealed, the incomplete and raging monstrosity Cell Max. Cell Max, Return of Despair depicts this character on another card, which is also a gold foil Super Rare. Super Rares can be found relatively easily compared to Special Rares.

