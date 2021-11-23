DayZ's Latest Update Adds More Content Include New Woman Character

There's nothing stringy about the addition of the new Hunter Vest, which offers only the best in both style and functionality. Zips, pockets, this thing has it all and it even looks fabulous! There's a brand new female character is available via character selection in the main menu. Watch out boys, she's new, she's here, she's looking for you, and that's probably not a good thing. There's a list of fixes/tweaks to good old quality of life in update 1.15. A major clipping issue has been resolved which affected all headgear and balaclavas. Head torches can now be assigned to the glasses inventory slot. Consumption and thresholds of water and energy have been tweaked. Audio feedback when switching a weapon's fire mode has been added.

In an effort to increase the DayZ immersive experience the previous red-colored vignette hit effect has been completely replaced by a more intuitive splash texture showing a variable effect to ascertain the direction and intensity of incoming damage. New additional tools will be made available to server owners for both the PC and Console versions, allowing them to make simple yet powerful changes to the multiplayer experience: Build anywhere, weather manipulation, object spawning, feature adjustment, all these and more will add untold variety.