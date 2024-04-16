Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 24, Formula 1

EA Sports Reveals Two Different Covers For F1 24

EA Sports showed off not one, but two different covers for the upcoming release of F1 24, set to arrive on May 31 for PC and consoles.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils Standard and Champions Edition covers for F1 24 featuring top F1 drivers.

Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris grace the Standard Edition cover.

Max Verstappen stars on the Champions Edition cover, celebrating his recent victory.

F1 24 offers new Driver Career mode, authentic handling, and exclusive pre-order bonuses.

EA Sports and Codemasters revealed the two different covers that will be featured on F1 24, as we have a Standard Edition and a Champions Edition to choose from. For the Standard cover, the company went with three of the most recognizable faces from the sport, as they got Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, and McLaren's Lando Norris. The image was designed to harken back to the past, as this is the first time since 2018 that both the drivers and their respective cars have been featured on a cover. As for the Champions cover, three-time and current World Champion, Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 driver Max Verstappen, takes center stage celebrating his victory from the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio De España 2023. We have both covers below as more will be revealed about the game later this week.

F1 24

Get ready to ignite your passion for racing and get closer to the grid like never before with EA Sports F1 24, the official video game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. Unleash Your Champion in pursuit of a legacy-defining F1 Career, and feel at one with the car with the latest handling and physics powered by EA Sports Dynamic Handling. Alongside a second wave of new season liveries coming at the end of April, players who pre-order will receive several valuable items connected directly to F1 24 at launch. The digital-exclusive Champions Edition equips drivers with two new Formula 1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack featuring resources for single and multiplayer gameplay events. They will also receive up to three days of early access starting May 28, and all pre-orders come with one bonus VIP Podium Pass. Players pre-ordering the Standard Edition will receive 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack.

Unleash Your Champion — Discover the all-new Driver Career mode with new gameplay rooted in the sport.

— Discover the all-new Driver Career mode with new gameplay rooted in the sport. EA Sports Dynamic Handling — Get to grips with more authentic handling. The latest physics gives you more control over how your personal driving style impacts your car's performance and race strategy.

