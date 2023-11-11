Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Android 17 & 18 Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed another Leader card from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination: Android 17 & Android 18.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards, this time from the Red-colored section, of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The Red-colored section starts out with a villainous Leader card featuring Android 17 & Android 18. The saga credited on the bottom is the "Android Cell Saga," but the focus of the Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is a bit more focused than that. This section focuses largely on the History of Trunks, featuring these two iconic Androids, teenage Future Trunks, and Future Gohan. However, it also bleeds over a bit into the main timeline with cards featuring Android 16 and Android 20.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

