Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Captured & Abducted

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals two new Raditz cards from the Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination expansion. Captured & Abducted.

Article Summary New Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination, announced.

Expansion includes a not-yet-revealed God Rare, being the fifth in the series.

Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination features Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and History of Trunks.

Two new Raditz cards capture pivotal moments from Dragon Ball Z’s Saiyan Saga.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

These two brightly colored cards feature major moments from the first Dragon Ball Z conflict: the Raditz invasion that kicked off the Saiyan Saga. To the right, we see the horrible moment that Raditz takes Gohan moments after revealing himself as the boy's alien uncle and Goku's brother. To the left, we see Goku exploit his own childhood weakness he had before his tail was chopped off, grabbing Raditz by the tail. This renders Raditz weaker for a moment due to the sensitivity of the tail and the monstrous grip that Goku is applying.

