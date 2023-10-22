Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination Cards: Vegito

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more Future Trunks Saga-inspired cards from Perfect Combination featuring the fused Saiyan Vegito.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at more Future Trunks Saga-inspired cards from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The Future Trunks Saga is the second canonical appearance of Vegito. Vegito is the result of Goku and Vegeta using the Potara Earrings to fuse. At the time, it was thought that these earrings resulted in a permanent fusion, but it was later revealed that the fusion is only permanent for Supreme Kai using the earrings. The first time that they fused to create Vegito was during the battle with Buu. Back then, Vegito only showed off his Super Saiyan form. By the time Vegeta and Goku used this fusion against Zamasu, Vegito could go Super Saiyan Blue.

