Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Future Gohan SPR

Future Gohan gets a rare appearance with his arm in-tact in the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game Zenkai Series expansion.

Article Summary New Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion revealed as 'Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination'.

Expansion features a Special Rare (SPR) card of Future Gohan with both arms.

Set to be the last 'Zenkai Series' before the transition to 'Zenkai Series EX'.

The set highlights the Future Trunks, Saiyan, and History of Trunks Sagas.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Super Saiyan Gohan features on this newly revealed Special Rare, but note that this is not the Gohan that killed Cell, ascended to Super Saiyan 2 and went on to become the Great Saiyaman. This is actually Future Gohan. This scene of him powering up to his Super Saiyan form precedes the battle in which he ended up losing his arm. Future Gohan is a fan-favorite character, so this SPR feature is sure to be many collectors' target hit when opening booster packs of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination next month.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

