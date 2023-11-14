Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Time Machine

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals two more History of Trunks inspired cards from December 2023's Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

Article Summary Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination is the 23rd Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

The new set features a fifth God Rare and focuses on multiple Dragon Ball sagas.

Revealed cards bring attention to the Future Trunks and Android Sagas.

Exclusive previews and product drop information will be continuously updated.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The History of Trunks and Android Saga-inspired Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination continues with two verticle cards. One shows devastation, and the other shows hope. Destroyed West City depicts the havoc that Future Android 17 and Future Android 18 have brought upon Future Trunks' doomed timeline. Time Machine Departure shows Future Trunks heading to the main timeline in his and Future Bulma's last-ditch effort to save the world.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

