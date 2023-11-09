Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Vegeta Special Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals yet another card from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination a Saiyan Saga Vegeta Special Rare.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Vegeta, as seen in The Saiyan Saga, features on this newly revealed Special Rare from the set. There are three Saiyan Saga SPRs that we have seen thus far, and each includes a major player from the storyline. First, we saw Piccolo charging up his fateful Special Beam Cannon that would end up taking out Raditz and Goku. Then, we saw Raditz himself on a Special Rare, which, compared to both Piccolo and Vegeta, who got a lot more to do over the course of the series, is quite a rare feature. Now, here, we get Vegeta powering up with his iconic Scouter on, as well as the first iteration of his Saiyan armor.

