Dragon Ball Super Reveals Power Absorbed Errata Update

Dragon Ball Super Card Game announces the new Errata Update which will impact gameplay as of the Power Absorbed set release.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. With the release of a new set, Bandai updates changes to gameplay, including errata on cards. Today, let's take a look at the new updates that have been released alongside Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Bandai writes:

Hello DBSCG fans,

With the release of BT20 -POWER ABSORBED-, 3 banned cards, 1 limited card and 2 errata cards will be added to the Banned/Limited/Errata Cards list.

1 card will be also be removed from the Banned Cards list.

These changes are effective the release date or BT20 in your respective region.

Banned Card

BT16-020 Son Goku/SSG Son Goku, Crimson Warrior

Banned Card

BT1-005 Furthering Destruction Champa

Banned Card

TB2-012 Hidden Power, East Supreme Kai

Limited Card

BT13-034 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction

Remove from the Banned Cards List

BT10-140 Secret Identity Masked Saiyan

Errata Card

BT20-024 Android 21/Android 21, the Nature of Evil

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text of Front Side:

[Permanent] You can't activate Extras, and during your turn, you can't use skills to play Battle Cards.

Post-Errata Text of Front Side:

[Permanent] You can't activate Extras, and during your turn, you can't play battle cards by skills.

Pre-Errata Text of Back Side:

[Permanent] During your turn, you can't use skills to play Battle Cards.

Post-Errata Text of Back Side:

[Permanent] During your turn, you can't play battle cards by skills.

Errata Card

BT20-101 Hercule, Expecting the Unexpected

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Permanent] If your Leader is yellow, and has both and card and you have a yellow card in play, reduce the energy cost of this card in your hand by (Yellow).

Post-Errata Text of Back Side:

[Permanent] If your Leader is a yellow card and you have a yellow card in play, reduce the energy cost of this card in your hand by (Yellow).

We are dedicated to developing a game that Dragon Ball fans and card game fans alike can enjoy. Thank you for your continued support of DBSCG.

March 14, 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Team