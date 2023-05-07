Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Frieza Base Form Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals yet another selection of Frieza-focused cards from the upcoming Zenkai Series expansion Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

This section of the set mostly focuses on Golden Frieza, so it's nice to see the older forms get some love. In the anime, Frieza has five different forms. The original four forms include the base form, shown above. The second form is the tall, muscular titan with horns who impales Krillin. That form is popular for being the first character to have a power level over 1,000,000. The third form is Frieza's most inhuman, with a long head and reptilian face. The fourth and originally final form is sleek and muscular but not bulky, until, of course, that form increases to 100% power and bulks up once again. Then, it is the arc on which this section of the set is based that unlocks the Golden Frieza form. There is a new form, Black Frieza, that has only been shown in the manga so far.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.