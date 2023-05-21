Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Goku & Piccolo SR Goku and Piccolo's historic team-up against Garlic Jr. from Dead Zone gets a Super Rare in the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

Another Super Rare from Resurgence has been revealed. This one is called Son Goku & Piccolo, Arch-Rivals Fighting Together SR. The title of the card says it all. It pulls inspiration from the battle against Garlic Jr. in the first Dragon Ball Z film, Dead Zone. This battle was the first of many times that Goku and Piccolo would team up. This time, they did it as, as the card says, arch-rivals. The same is true for the canonical first team-up between the two in the battle against Raditz. Later, Piccolo would become a genuine friend of Goku and fight on his side fully.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

