Lost Ark Reveals Full Details For The March 2024 Update

Amazon Games will release the official March 2024 update for Lost Ark tomorrow, bringing with it a new class and an updated story.

The Light of Destiny update brings players closer to finding the Lost Ark.

Arkesia Tour event introduces a new catch-up mechanic for players.

Descend into Darkness event aids progression from 1580 to 1600 Item Level.

Amazon Games has rolled out the last set of details about the March 2024 update coming to Lost Ark tomorrow. The team dropped the last batch of patch notes, which you can read in their latest blog, detailing all of what's to come on March 20. Among them is the latest class with the Breaker Advanced, an updated storyline, a new event this April, and more. Enjoy the latest dev video as well ahead of the launch.

Breaker Advanced Class – Breaker is a male version of the Scrapper and is a force to be reckoned with, using his Heavy Gauntlets, mobility, and combos to deal massive damage. To help interested adventurers prepare to master this new martial artist's arsenal and relentlessly bash the biggest and baddest enemies in Arkesia, Amazon partnered with Breaker expert and Lost Ark Creator Program member Saintone. Find the full breakdown in the recent Lost Ark Academy blog post here.

Light of Destiny Story Update – The location of the Lost Ark is getting closer to being revealed. As the situation grows more unpredictable, players must face the chaos as they follow their path. The Light of Destiny update will reveal the location of the Lost Ark, which will bring us closer to the end of Story Chapter 1. It will be a story that answers some of the most important questions of the journey to find the Lost Ark after Voldis and brings players to a new location— Praeteria.

Arkesia Tour – Arkesia Tour is a horizontal catch-up mechanic that has 4 tiers of missions, built to help players catch up on islands, adventure time, skill points, and more! This event will make it easier for new and returning players to play with their friends and enjoy the end game, or help current players fill any gaps in their collection of horizontal content rewards. Completing all the missions gives hundreds of rewards, such as runes, potions and more.

Descend into Darkness – Road to Thaemine has been renamed to Descend into Darkness as players prepare for the Darkness Legion Commander's arrival in April. The rewards differ slightly from previous iterations of the event, and are built to help progress a single character quickly from 1580 to 1600, with additional support as players approach Thaemine at Item Level 1610. This special event also includes a Gear Honing Support Effect as well as special missions to earn additional Raid & Abyssal Dungeon materials.

