Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Goku vs Frieza Super Rare Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals new Resurgence cards including a Super Saiyan Blue Goku vs Frieza Super Rare & a new Whis card.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

We begin today's sneak peeks with another Super Rare from the set. SSB Son Goku vs. Golden Frieza, Spirit Clash is quite an interesting card. In addition to the golden rays of power radiating off of these warrior forces, which will be rendered in the trademark Super Rare gold foil stamp, I think that the clash of Friexa's warm golden aura and Goku's cool blue aura will look solid with the current holographic pattern used on these cards. We also have the Training With Whis card, which shows where Goku and Vegeta were during the Golden Frieza Saga before they joined the battle against the newly evolved intergalactic tyrant that had come to Earth for revenge.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.