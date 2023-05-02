Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Shenron Secret Rare Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the first SCR from Resurgence. Will this Shenron Secret Rare get a $1,000+ God Rare alternate art?

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at the first Secret Rare that has been revealed from this upcoming set.

Resurgence will have three Secret Rares, or SCRs. One of these will get an Alternate Art God Rare, or GDR. Today, we have the reveal of the first SCR of the set, which is the first of the three cards that will be eligible to get a $1,000+ value God Rare variant. It is Shenron, the Eternal Dragon. This card depicts one of the most iconic images and characters across all of Dragon Ball as a franchise: the Dragon of Earth's Dragon Balls. This wish-granting being has been in the series since the very first arc and remains relevant to this day in Super. This would certainly be a card deserving of a God Rare.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.