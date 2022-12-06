Fallout 76 Launches Nuka-World On Tour & Season 11

Bethesda Softworks have dropped new content into Fallout 76 today as players can get in on Season 11, as well as a Nuka-Cola event. The traveling road show will be making its way through Appalachia to become a permanent fixture in the area, as you now have a set of fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events. This is a chance for you to face off against an Ultracite Titan, try out several games of skill in the Nukacade (which we're sure aren't rigged in any way), interact with several new characters, earn rewards, and so much more. We have more details from the devs below and a trailer for you to enjoy!

NEW PUBLIC EVENTS: Nuka-World on Tour has set up various activities all around the park, including three new public events that will appear every 20 minutes and contain new rewards for players to collect, from all new weapons to new clothing items, C.A.M.P. décor and more!

Nuka-World on Tour has set up various activities all around the park, including three new public events that will appear every 20 minutes and contain new rewards for players to collect, from all new weapons to new clothing items, C.A.M.P. décor and more! NEW REGION BOSS: Band together to take down a new region boss: the devastating Ultracite Titan. Prepare for a battle of epic proportions. The Ultracite Titan is the largest creature ever in a Fallout game! Gear up and prepare for a showdown like never before.

Band together to take down a new region boss: the devastating Ultracite Titan. Prepare for a battle of epic proportions. The Ultracite Titan is the largest creature ever in a Fallout game! Gear up and prepare for a showdown like never before. GET A HIGH SCORE IN THE NUKACADE!: Take a break from the new Fallout 76 Public Events or massive Ultracite Titan and visit the Nukacade to try your hand at carnival games that are sure to be fun for the whole family! It's got all your favorites, like "Bandit Roundup," "Nuka Zapper Race," and "Whack-A-Commie." We're also proud to introduce "Bottle Blaster," which will truly test your might. As you play, you will earn Nukacade points, which you can redeem to get exciting prizes.

Take a break from the new Fallout 76 Public Events or massive Ultracite Titan and visit the Nukacade to try your hand at carnival games that are sure to be fun for the whole family! It's got all your favorites, like "Bandit Roundup," "Nuka Zapper Race," and "Whack-A-Commie." We're also proud to introduce "Bottle Blaster," which will truly test your might. As you play, you will earn Nukacade points, which you can redeem to get exciting prizes. BUILD LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THE FREE CAM: Free cam is a new quality-of-life feature for builders. When inside build mode, select X on keyboard or Start on the controller to enter Free cam mode. In this mode, the camera detaches from your character, allowing you to freely build at new heights, pan through walls, doors, windows, and floors."