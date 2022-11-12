The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 29: Alt Arts

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with three of the Alternate Art Pokémon-V from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Due to changes to the format of Sword & Shield sets in the final year of the era, the 2022 releases have had fewer Alternate Arts than the 2021 sets. We have been seeing these sets cap at four Alts, which makes the pull rate of these highly desirable cards much more difficult. We will save Sword & Shield – Lost Origin's ultimate chase card of the Giratina V Alternate Art for its own spotlight piece, so today, let's focus on the other three. Aside from that Giratina Alt Art, Yuu Nishida's Rotom V is my favorite Alternate Art of the set. It gives Brave Little Toaster vibes as Rotom surrounds itself with the various household appliances that it can utilize in this card which is colored with a warm, nostalgic palette. The second most valuable card of the set is Aerodactyl V Alternate Art illustrated by Nurikabe. This card showcases the Kanto Fossil Pokémon flying over a scene of prehistoric Pokémon including Shieldon, Bastiodon, Tropius who surprisingly made the cut, Tirtouga, Cranidos, Rampardos, Omanyte, and Archeops. The beauty and detail of this illustration explain why the card is currently valued at over $100. The most simple Alt Art is the adorable Galarian Perrserker V which is perfect in its simplicity, as artist GOSSAN showcases Meowth's alternate evolution showing of the gold, gleaming bottle caps that it was thrilled to collect.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.