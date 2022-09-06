Mega Alakazam Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022

The Psychic Spectacular 2022 event begins today in Pokémon GO. This event kicks off the Season of Light with the release of a new Mega Evolution in Mega Raids: Alakazam. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Alakazam, earn Mega Alakazam Energy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Alakazam Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Alakazam counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Alakazam with efficiency.

Yveltal; Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Alakazam can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that Alakazam is an evolved species and thus offers increased Candies when caught. To multiply the number of Candies, you should attempt to use Pinap Berries for your first attempts before switching to Golden Razz if your initial throws fail.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Before this raid release, Alakazam could not be encountered in its Shiny form, as only the first stage of Abra could be caught as a Shiny. Now, both Abra and Alakazam can be encountered as Shinies.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!