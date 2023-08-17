Posted in: Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveals The 23rd World Tournament DLC

Those of you looking for a fun new story in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be able to experience the drama of the 23rd World Tournament.

Bandai Namco revealed a brand new addition coming to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as you will be able to experience The 23rd World Tournament. This is your chance to relive one of the most interesting stories from the entire franchise as you'll be entering the tournament as a returning Goku, taking on all comers, including Piccolo Jr., after he returns as the final child of the original Demon King. The DLC is available right now for you to purchase as an individual addition to the game, or as part of the Seasonal Pass, which is also available bringing extra content along the way.

The 23rd World Tournament DLC is set before the beginning of the events of Dragon Ball Z – series protagonist Goku joins the World Martial Arts Tournament three years after his fight against King Piccolo. He will encounter old friends, new enemies, and fight for the title of World Martial Arts Champion against his rival, Piccolo Jr. With the new Ground Battle feature, players must use every trick up their sleeve to achieve victory while being incredibly agile to avoid their opponent's devastating attacks. Unleash combo attacks and powerful strikes to defeat their opponent or knock them out of the ring, and progress through the story to re-live one of Dragon Ball's most cherished arcs like never before.

"Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot lets players experience the legendary story of Dragon Ball Z. Featuring epic events and lighthearted side quests, including story moments that answer burning questions from Dragon Ball lore, fans can truly experience becoming Goku as they fish, fly, train, and battle their way through the entirety of the Dragon Ball Z sagas. Enhancements to the new-gen versions include faster loading times, fluid gameplay up to 60 FPS, and new visual details that enhance immersion into the world of Dragon Ball Z."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!