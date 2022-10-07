Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Set For Release On Next-Gen Consoles In January

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players will soon be getting a next-gen version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot this coming January. Apparently., this version of the game is set to have all of the updates and content that has been released so far, pretty much making it the end-all edition to own. However, that doesn't mean they're leaving older players in the dark, as current players will be offered free upgrades to new-gen versions for anyone who owns the original game on PS4 or Xbox One. Physical and digital pre-orders of the new-gen titles are now currently available, as the game will be released on January 13th, 2022. We got the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom for you to enjoy.

"Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z, from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the first time. Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes (Raditz, Frieza, Cell, etc.). Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge!

Don't just fight as Z Fighters. Live like them! Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters. Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe."