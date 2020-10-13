Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy Will Have A Crossover On Mobile

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnoia and Dragon Quest Of The Stars will hold a crossover event on both games starting today. Starting right now and running all the way through November 10th, you can experience the event on both games, but we'd say the better experience is on DQOTS. You can see the complete list of things happening on that game below, while DDFOO only has stickers featuring art by the famous Japanese illustrator Kanahei for use in multiplayer co-op quests. It feels pretty uneven between the two, but you know what, its still kind of cool the company decided to do any kind of crossover to begin with.

– Players can venture into special event dungeons and battle against Manikins of Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnoia bosses to earn exciting rewards. DFFOO Crossover Lucky Chest – For a limited-time, players can draw from special Lucky Chest banners to obtain collaboration-exclusive weapons and armour, including Cloud's Buster Sword, Warrior of Light's iconic armour and much more.

– Players can earn crossover-exclusive stamps for use in multiplayer, Costume equipment, such as Mog's Costume and more, from login bonuses and by unlocking special treasure boards. DFFOO Crossover Event Present – All players who login during the campaign period will be gifted 3,000 free gems, which is the amount of 10-Lucky Chest. Players can earn rare weapons and gear from it.

–Starting from today, players can earn exciting rewards by logging in daily. Additionally, starting on October 30, players will be treated to another special login bonus to celebrate Halloween. Comeback Campaign – Players who return to the game during the crossover will be treated to a 10-day comeback login bonus, which contains keys to level up their character, a free Lucky Chest Ticket and more.