Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Shows Monster Showcase

Check out the latest video for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince as Square Enix shows off many of the monsters you'll encounter.

Article Summary Square Enix unveils new showcase video for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

Discover over 500 monsters from Dragon Quest history in one epic game.

Meet series favorites and craft unique teams with a revamped synthesis system.

Compete with monster wranglers globally in the game's online battle capabilities.

Square Enix released a new video a short time ago for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, as they highlight many of the monsters you'll see in a new showcase video. One of the big selling points of the game is that they have over 500 different monsters for you to wrangle from the entire franchise's history, all in a single game. While this trailer doesn't show off even a fraction of that, it does give you a pretty good idea of everything you'll encounter and have to contend with along the way. Many of whom will be longtime favorites of any Dragon Quest fan. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will officially be released later this week on December 1 for the Nintendo Switch.

"Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is the newest game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series. As tradition dictates, the main character is adept at forming powerful bonds with the monsters they meet. These monster allies will join the hero on their adventure, fighting in their stead against the enemies they encounter. In that sense, this game is no different. But unlike his predecessors, Psaro is under the influence of a curse, placed upon him by his father, the ruler of Nadiria, and is unable to harm any creature of monster blood himself."

"Psaro resolves to become a monster wrangler, training up his team of monsters or creating new ones through the power of synthesis. With over 500 different types of monster, and a revamped synthesis system, there are brand-new monster combinations to discover and many familiar friends—and arch enemies—from other titles in the Dragon Quest series to create. And with the game's online capabilities, you can now do battle with monster wranglers from around the world. Do you have what it takes to become the world's greatest monster wrangler?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!