Dragon Quest Tact Kicks Off Collaboration With Dragon Quest III

Square Enix has launched a brand new event in Dragon Quest Tact as they will be collaborating with the classic JRPG, Dragon Quest III. This particular event is called The Seeds of Salvation and will have you diving into limited-time special quests and events in an effort to collect unique rewards. You'll also have a chance to participate in special tactical battles against new bosses. The event is running now and will go all the way until April 18. On top of that, the game is celebrating surpassing five million downloads with a special set of rewards that will drop on March 31st, which includes Guaranteed S-Rank Beginner SP Scout Vouchers, Regular SP Scout Vouchers, and more. We have more details on the DQ3 event below!

New Monsters to Scout — For a limited time, players can scout for S-Rank Zoma, the archfiend from Dragon Quest III, and A-Rank Boss Troll to add these powerful monsters their roster.

— For a limited time, players can scout for S-Rank Zoma, the archfiend from Dragon Quest III, and A-Rank Boss Troll to add these powerful monsters their roster. Dragon Quest Tact Event Login Bonus — Players can enjoy exciting bonuses, including Gems and Zoma SP Scout Vouchers, just by logging in daily during the collaboration period.

— Players can enjoy exciting bonuses, including Gems and Zoma SP Scout Vouchers, just by logging in daily during the collaboration period. Event Quests (Chapters 1-5) — Players can embark on themed quests to earn Dragon Quest III Medals, which can be exchanged for various items. In addition, players can collect special rewards, including the A-Rank Headsman's Axe and armful monster, and recruit brand new monsters such as the silhouette and spiked hare.

— Players can embark on themed quests to earn Dragon Quest III Medals, which can be exchanged for various items. In addition, players can collect special rewards, including the A-Rank Headsman's Axe and armful monster, and recruit brand new monsters such as the silhouette and spiked hare. Event Missions — Exclusive rewards, including the armful monster and the Headsman's Axe weapon, can be earned by completing limited-time event missions.

— Exclusive rewards, including the armful monster and the Headsman's Axe weapon, can be earned by completing limited-time event missions. Dragon Quest III Boss Battles — Players who challenge various infamous Dragon Quest III bosses, including Orochi, Boss Troll and Baramos, can earn exclusive Dragon Quest III Medals and rewards.

— Players who challenge various infamous Dragon Quest III bosses, including Orochi, Boss Troll and Baramos, can earn exclusive Dragon Quest III Medals and rewards. Dragon Quest III Challenge Quests — Players can challenge "The Pyramid's Treasures" quest once per day. Players can earn special rewards, including the event-exclusive Golden Claws weapon, by beating this quest, which restricts the use of any spells.

— Players can challenge "The Pyramid's Treasures" quest once per day. Players can earn special rewards, including the event-exclusive Golden Claws weapon, by beating this quest, which restricts the use of any spells. Dragon Quest III Battle Road — By completing the limited-time exclusive Skelegon Road, players will earn the Blizzard Rush Scroll.