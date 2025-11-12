Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest VII, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Releases New Preview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, giving us a different look at the game ahead of its launch in 2026

Article Summary Dragon Quest VII Reimagined gets a new trailer, revealing updated cutscenes and visuals ahead of 2026 launch

The remake features hand-crafted diorama-style graphics and charming 3D character designs by Akira Toriyama

Enhanced story, streamlined pacing, and optional side quests add more depth to the classic Dragon Quest adventure

Battle system improvements include an updated vocation system, new mechanics, and quality-of-life upgrades

Square Enix has a new trailer out for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, providing a different look at the game ahead of its release next year. There's not much for gameplay in this trailer, it's more of a showcase of the cutscenes you'll see, some of which you'll find familiar from the original adventure, all gussied up. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is still scheduled to be released on February 5, 2026.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, a remake of 2000's Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past, builds on the beloved original game, which finds its colorful cast of characters unlocking a one-of-a-kind storyline across multiple islands, discovering the adventure piece by piece. The modern RPG features fresh visuals, refined gameplay and tightened pacing for a truly unforgettable experience.

Hand-Crafted Aesthetic: The character designs, originally crafted by world-renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama, have been reimagined into a charming 3D art style using dolls actually created in the real world. Environments and dungeons are also brought to life with a unique hand-crafted, diorama-style aesthetic that vividly illustrates the beloved world of the DRAGON QUEST series.

The character designs, originally crafted by world-renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama, have been reimagined into a charming 3D art style using dolls actually created in the real world. Environments and dungeons are also brought to life with a unique hand-crafted, diorama-style aesthetic that vividly illustrates the beloved world of the DRAGON QUEST series. Enhanced Story: While remaining faithful to the original story, the narrative of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined has been enhanced to provide a more streamlined story experience. Alongside the main adventure, players can enjoy optional side quests, stories and minigames.

While remaining faithful to the original story, the narrative of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined has been enhanced to provide a more streamlined story experience. Alongside the main adventure, players can enjoy optional side quests, stories and minigames. Thrilling Battle System: The turn-based battle system has been overhauled with significant changes to offer more dynamic and thrilling battles, including an updated vocation system that features a "Moonlighting" mechanic, allowing players to use two vocations at one, a "Let Loose" ability that can be activated when a character gets worked up, and a new "Monster Master" vocation that introduces the "Positive Reinforcement" vocational perk that summons powerful monsters to assault any enemy.

The turn-based battle system has been overhauled with significant changes to offer more dynamic and thrilling battles, including an updated vocation system that features a "Moonlighting" mechanic, allowing players to use two vocations at one, a "Let Loose" ability that can be activated when a character gets worked up, and a new "Monster Master" vocation that introduces the "Positive Reinforcement" vocational perk that summons powerful monsters to assault any enemy. Memorable Characters: Journey alongside characters like Keifer, the prince of Estard, and Maribel, the daughter of a mayor, as well as many other allies and enemies.

Journey alongside characters like Keifer, the prince of Estard, and Maribel, the daughter of a mayor, as well as many other allies and enemies. Sprawling Exploration: Unlock, expand and explore different worlds by collecting fragments and completing tablets. The varied worlds feature bustling towns to visit, challenging dungeons to conquer, quests to partake on and so much more.

Unlock, expand and explore different worlds by collecting fragments and completing tablets. The varied worlds feature bustling towns to visit, challenging dungeons to conquer, quests to partake on and so much more. Quality-of-Life Improvements: A host of quality-of-life improvements have been implemented in the game for a smooth experience, including a redesigned UI that will allow for easier access to information.

