Dragonborne DX Will Be Coming To Game Boy Color Soon

A new retro game is on the way from Incube8 Games as they will be releasing Dragonborne DX for the Game Boy Color sometime soon. Yes, you read that correctly, as it has become a slowly growing trend again to create or remaster games and put them on old platforms for those lucky enough to own them, we're going to be getting a brand new title for the Game Boy Color. Well, "new" is a bit of a relative term.

The game in question is a remaster of the classic Game Boy RPG Dragonborne, as developer Spacebot Interactive has painstakingly brought the title to life with new colors, enhanced sounds, and a general cleanup of the game to create this special edition. What's more, they will be working with Canadian company Retro Modding to create a physical version of the game for cartridge so that only those who currently own a Game Boy Color will be able to access it. (Or until they or someone else posts the ROM.) Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait for an exact release date.

Get ready to travel through the land of Argon like you've never seen it before… Experience the legendary story of Dragonborne with enhanced graphics and gameplay mechanics, remastered soundtrack and bonus content. The original Dragonborne gave you the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris, in search of your missing father Kurtis, the greatest dragon slayer the region has ever known. Now, revisit this story with enhanced graphics for the Game Boy Color, in addition to improved gameplay mechanics, a remastered soundtrack, and new bonus content. Dragonborne DX will also remain compatible with the original Game Boy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dragonborne DX – Incube8 Games x Spacebot Interactive announcement – Game Boy Color / Classic RPG (https://youtu.be/iJR1LN3OFVw)