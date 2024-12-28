Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert To Release PS5 & XSX|S Native Builds

Pearl Abyss confirmed that the console version of Black Desert will be getting native versions for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Article Summary Pearl Abyss announces Black Desert native versions for PS5 & Xbox Series X|S arriving in 2025.

Free upgrade for current console owners, PS5 build nearly certified, XSX|S still in development.

Land of the Morning Light expansion follows after native builds release.

December update introduces Kharazad Accessories, exchange system, and limited-time events.

Pearl Abyss has announced that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be getting their own native version of Black Desert for console next year. According to the team, both current-gen consoles will be getting new builds that will "leverage the advanced hardware of these platforms, offering players a superior gaming experience." But if you're afraid you'll need to buy a new version, you can relax, as those who own the game on those two families of consoles will be getting the update for free. When that will happen, exactly, is still unknown, as they said it would arrive in the first half of 2025. What we do know is that, according to the dev commentary above, the PS5 version has completed internal development and is nearing platform certification, while the XSX|S version is still ongoing. The biggest improvement players will see out of the gate is the Land of the Morning Light Expansion, which will follow the release of the native builds. Until then, the console edition got an update this month, as we have details of that below.

Black Desert: Console Edition – December Update

Kharazad Accessories : A new upgradeable item set, crafted using existing Deboreka accessories and a new material, Essence of Dawn , obtained from Land of the Morning Light monster zones.

: A new upgradeable item set, crafted using existing Deboreka accessories and a new material, , obtained from Land of the Morning Light monster zones. Accessory Exchange System : A newly introduced system that allows players to exchange parts of the Deboreka accessory set. For example, players can exchange a Deboreka Necklace for a Deboreka Ring.

: A newly introduced system that allows players to exchange parts of the Deboreka accessory set. For example, players can exchange a Deboreka Necklace for a Deboreka Ring. Daily Rewards & Special Events : Beneficial items like Mythical Censer and significant buffs for PvE, PvP, and life skills, running until March 2025 .

: Beneficial items like Mythical Censer and significant buffs for PvE, PvP, and life skills, running until . Life Skill EXP (excluding Trading) 50%

Mount EXP 50%

Training EXP 50%

Farming EXP 100%

Flower of Oblivion x2 Event

Imperial Training Delivery Invoice Event

Combat EXP 500%

Skill EXP 200%

Increased Item Drop Rate 50%

Double Rewards: Black Shrine, Dark Rifts, Atoraxxion, Red Battlefield

Copy Item with One Marni Fuel Event

