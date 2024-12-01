Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Iron Fist & Squirrel Girl Join The Marvel Rivals Roster

With less than a week before the game launches, Marvel Rivals has revealed that Iron Fist and Squirrel Girl will be on the roster

Squirrel Girl wields agility and acorn bombs, with Tippy-Toe by her side in epic battles.

Iron Fist taps ancient Chi power, bringing mystical might to protect K'un-Lun.

Marvel Rivals offers dynamic 6v6 action, hero synergies, and destruction of environments.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed two new playable characters joining the Marvel Rivals roster, as Iron Fist and Squirrel Girl will be available at launch. Now that the bulk of the characters have been shown off, it looks like the team is revealing some of the fun additions to the game, as we're getting the Lin Lie incarnation of the martial arts fighter, while Doreen Green makes her appearance with sidekick Tippy-Toe helping her out. Enjoy both trailers and bios here, as the game will be out on December 6, 2024.

Squirrel Girl

Despite being loved and surrounded by her BFFFS (Best Furry Friends Forever), Doreen Green had always questioned the root of her powers. With time, she embraced her Squirrel-like abilities, no matter their origin, and set her heart on becoming the best superhero there is. With her mammalian powers and ability to communicate with squirrels, Doreen Green takes down the toughest opponents as the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. With her unrivaled agility, lightning-fast reflexes, and acorn bombs, she's ready to help her friends with a bucktooth smile on her face!

Iron Fist

Once just another face in a sea of millions, Lin Lie was gifted an ancient and divine weapon, the Sword of Fu Xi, wielding the power to defeat demons and mystical forces. Pushed to his limits and at the edge of death, Lin Lie was saved by the ancient dragon Shou-Lao the Undying. With his sword now shattered, he was blessed by Shou-Lao's powerful Chi, transforming him into the Immortal Iron Fist. As Iron Fist embraced his new role as the protector of K'un-Lun, he made it his duty to protect the mystical realms in his Collapsing Timeline. Focusing his Chi, he's able to amplify his iron fist to reach unimaginable strength, giving him the power to take on anyone who gets in his way

Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They'll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that's not all, as they'll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

